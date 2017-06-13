Northern Fleet’s ecologists to clear 600 tonnes of scrap metal

Kremlin stresses Donbass engulfed in civil war, not ‘occupied’ by RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:18
MURMANSK, June 13. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s ecology platoon will collect this year at the Arctic’s Kotelny Island (Novosibirskiye Islands) 600 tonnes of scrap metal, the Fleet’s press service said.
"In 2017, according to the task, servicemen of the Northern Fleet should collect for further processing about 600 tonnes of scrap metal," the press service said.
The marine platoon will bring to the Kotelny Island two new hydraulic presses for the barrels, which are the biggest part of the Arctic waste. The job will be done by 30 servicemen, who will be delivered to the island from Yakutia’s Tiksi, the press service said.
In 2017, the Northern Fleet’s ecology platoon collected, pressed and packed into containers 30,000 barrels. Between June and September, the Fleet’s personnel prepared for further processing more than 600 tonnes of scrap metal, which was brought to the mainland.
The Northern Fleet began the ecology work on the Kotelny Island in 2015.