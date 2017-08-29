Back to Main page
Abu Dhabi, Moscow to boost military cooperation

Military & Defense
August 29, 14:03 UTC+3 ABU DHABI

According to the UAE foreign minister, "relations between the two countries have much evolved recently"

ABU DHABI, August 29. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia intend to boost bilateral ties, including military cooperation, UAE Foreign Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We have discussed military and security cooperation," he said. "We have also exchanged views on a number of issues, including the situations in Syria and Libya," he added.

According to the UAE top diplomat, "relations between the two countries have much evolved recently." "We hope that this year they will grow stronger, particularly thanks to the increasing tourist inflow from Russia to the UAE," he said.

