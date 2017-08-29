Abu Dhabi, Moscow to boost military cooperation

ABU DHABI, August 29. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia intend to boost bilateral ties, including military cooperation, UAE Foreign Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We have discussed military and security cooperation," he said. "We have also exchanged views on a number of issues, including the situations in Syria and Libya," he added.

According to the UAE top diplomat, "relations between the two countries have much evolved recently." "We hope that this year they will grow stronger, particularly thanks to the increasing tourist inflow from Russia to the UAE," he said.