Russia-UAE trade turnover tops $2 bln

Business & Economy
May 19, 14:14 UTC+3 KAZAN

"The UAE is going to develop economic ties with Russia in every possible way," Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh said

KAZAN, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s economic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates reached $2 bln last year, Under-Secretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade and Industry, Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, said Friday.

"Our economic cooperation with Russia has resulted in an increase in trade turnover between the two countries, which exceeded 2 bln dollars last year," he said, adding that "more than 4,000 Russian companies operate" in the country now.

"The UAE is going to develop economic ties with Russia in every possible way. Our relations have been particularly actively developing in recent years backed by a variety of signed agreements on cooperation in various fields - in the industry, transport, nuclear energy field," he said.

The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
