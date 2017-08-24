Russia to start building new aircraft carrier by 2025

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), August 24. /TASS/. The construction of a new aircraft carrier for Russia’s Navy is planned to begin by 2025, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday.

"I can confirm that the state armament program envisages plans at the program’s finish, by 2025, to start building a new aircraft carrier and developing a new aircraft for it," the deputy defense minister said at the Army-2017 international military and technical forum in the Patriot Park outside Moscow.

The Russian Navy earlier stated it intended to get a perspective aircraft carrier with a nuclear-powered propulsion unit by late 2030. The deputy defense minister earlier said the contract for building the aircraft carrier might be signed by late 2025.

The same deputy defense minister said at the recent MAKS airshow outside Moscow that the Defense Ministry was discussing plans with aircraft-building industry contractors to develop an aircraft with vertical take-off and landing for a future aircraft carrier. The fighter jet is expected to further develop the family of vertical take-off planes made by the Yakovlev Company.

According to Head of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar, the company has not yet received any technical assignment for such aircraft.