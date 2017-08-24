Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to start building new aircraft carrier by 2025

Military & Defense
August 24, 14:35 UTC+3

The Russian Navy earlier said that it intended to get a perspective aircraft carrier with a nuclear-powered propulsion unit by late 2030

Share
1 pages in this article
© Lev Fedoseev/TASS

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), August 24. /TASS/. The construction of a new aircraft carrier for Russia’s Navy is planned to begin by 2025, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday.

"I can confirm that the state armament program envisages plans at the program’s finish, by 2025, to start building a new aircraft carrier and developing a new aircraft for it," the deputy defense minister said at the Army-2017 international military and technical forum in the Patriot Park outside Moscow.

Read also

Russia mulls developing vertical take-off fighter jets for new aircraft carrier

Russian Navy may get new advanced aircraft carrier

Modernization of The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier to begin September

Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier

The Russian Navy earlier stated it intended to get a perspective aircraft carrier with a nuclear-powered propulsion unit by late 2030. The deputy defense minister earlier said the contract for building the aircraft carrier might be signed by late 2025.

The same deputy defense minister said at the recent MAKS airshow outside Moscow that the Defense Ministry was discussing plans with aircraft-building industry contractors to develop an aircraft with vertical take-off and landing for a future aircraft carrier. The fighter jet is expected to further develop the family of vertical take-off planes made by the Yakovlev Company.

According to Head of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar, the company has not yet received any technical assignment for such aircraft.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Explosion hits central Kiev on Independence Day
2
Russian strategic bombers conduct flights over Pacific Ocean, Sea of Japan
3
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
4
Russian Defense Ministry to get 100 Armata tanks
5
CSKA Moscow FC’s win move Russia closer to France in UEFA coefficient rankings
6
Press review: Moscow’s response may ricochet and Russian embassy in Kiev braces for unrest
7
Russian minister announces imminent merger of Sukhoi and MiG aircraft companies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама