Indonesia may buy Russia’s advanced Su-35 fighter jets

KUBINKA, August 23. /TASS/. Indonesia intends to buy 11 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia but the sides have not yet concluded the relevant contract, the press office of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec reported on Wednesday.

"A commercial proposal has been handed in. Contractual negotiations are expected to begin. The talk is about 11 planes," the Rostec press office said.

Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Wahid Supriyadi said earlier on Wednesday that the sides had agreed all the details of a contract for the delivery of Su-35 planes.

It was reported earlier that Jakarta wanted to buy 10 Su-35 multirole fighters to replace outdated US F-5 Tiger aircraft that had been in operation in the Indonesian army since 1980.

The Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers. The fighter jet is armed with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles.