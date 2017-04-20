Russia negotiating supplies of Su-35 fighter jets to United Arab Emirates

Russian figure skater Medvedeva praised for setting new world record in JapanSport April 20, 20:00
MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia is negotiating the delivery of a few tens of Su-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Thursday.
"The talks are underway, though you can imagine that it takes time to implement the task of (supplying) a few tens of jets," he said.