Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia negotiating supplies of Su-35 fighter jets to United Arab Emirates

Military & Defense
April 20, 18:33 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia is negotiating the delivery of a few tens of Su-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Thursday.

"The talks are underway, though you can imagine that it takes time to implement the task of (supplying) a few tens of jets," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
2
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
3
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
4
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
5
Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia suspended over extremism
6
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
7
St. Petersburg terror blast was financed by terrorist group from Turkey — judge
TOP STORIES
Реклама