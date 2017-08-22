Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin praises Army-2017 international military forum

Military & Defense
August 22, 14:15 UTC+3 KUBINKA

Vladimir Putin hopes the current forum will be remembered not just as one of the major military-technical exhibitions of the year, but also as an example of productive international cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexey Nikolsky/presidential press service/TASS

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 22. /TASS/. The international military-technical forum Army-2017 demonstrates the successes of Russia’s military-industrial complex and strength of the Russian armed forces, President Vladimir Putin said in a video message at the forum’s opening ceremony.

"By tradition the program will be very tight and, of course, the show of the newest weapons and military technologies will draw special interest. All participants will be able to see for themselves the successes of Russia’s defense industry and growing capability of our armed forces," he said.

Read also

Putin orders to draft over 140,000 men into army this spring

Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most

Putin says practice of Russian army’s surprise inspections to be continued

Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'

"It is important that at the forum’s platforms an active international dialogue is underway, contacts are established among scientists and experts, and problems and challenges and ways of overcoming them are discussed in detail and professionally. This builds up mutual trust. Only together, through respect for the efforts and national interests of all countries it will be possible to ensure effective and sustainable development to the benefit of millions of people," Putin said.

He voiced the certainty that the current forum will be remembered not just as one of the major military-technical exhibitions of this year, but as an example of productive international interaction.

The international military-technical forum Army-2017 will be held on August 22-27 on the premises of the theme park Patriot, near Moscow.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's advanced interceptor may become unmanned in future
2
Mossad chief to accompany Netanyahu on official visit to Russia
3
Russian Investigative Committee brings charges against stage director Serebrennikov
4
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
5
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
6
Belarus invites Ukraine and NATO to monitor West-2017 military drills
7
Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35s
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама