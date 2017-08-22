Putin praises Army-2017 international military forum

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 22. /TASS/. The international military-technical forum Army-2017 demonstrates the successes of Russia’s military-industrial complex and strength of the Russian armed forces, President Vladimir Putin said in a video message at the forum’s opening ceremony.

"By tradition the program will be very tight and, of course, the show of the newest weapons and military technologies will draw special interest. All participants will be able to see for themselves the successes of Russia’s defense industry and growing capability of our armed forces," he said.

"It is important that at the forum’s platforms an active international dialogue is underway, contacts are established among scientists and experts, and problems and challenges and ways of overcoming them are discussed in detail and professionally. This builds up mutual trust. Only together, through respect for the efforts and national interests of all countries it will be possible to ensure effective and sustainable development to the benefit of millions of people," Putin said.

He voiced the certainty that the current forum will be remembered not just as one of the major military-technical exhibitions of this year, but as an example of productive international interaction.

The international military-technical forum Army-2017 will be held on August 22-27 on the premises of the theme park Patriot, near Moscow.