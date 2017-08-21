Soviet-era ground effect vehicles

Lun-class ground effect vehicle (GEV) was designed by Rostislav Alexeyev and used by the Soviet and Russian navies until late 1990s. It carried the P-270 Mosquito guided missile. The only model of this class ever built, the MD-160, entered service with the Black Sea Fleet in 1987 © Alexei Zhigailov/TASS

Lun-class ground effect vehicle (GEV) was designed by Rostislav Alexeyev and used by the Soviet and Russian navies until late 1990s. It carried the P-270 Mosquito guided missile. The only model of this class ever built, the MD-160, entered service with the Black Sea Fleet in 1987 © Alexei Zhigailov/TASS

A ground effect vehicle, also known as "ekranoplan," is a vehicle capable of rising above ground or water due to the effect created by the aerodynamic interaction of the wings and the surface. Although they may look like seaplanes, ground effect vehicles are not aircraft, as they are unable to fly freely in the air. According to Russian manufacturers, sea-based multirole ground effect vehicles may be created in Russia in 2020-2022. TASS recalls these futuristic machines which were popular during Soviet times