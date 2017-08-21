Back to Main page
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles

Military & Defense
August 21, 18:28 UTC+3

A ground effect vehicle, or "ekranoplan", is capable of rising above ground or water due to the effect created by the aerodynamic interaction of the wings and the surface

Lun-class ground effect vehicle (GEV) designed by Rostislav Alexeyev and used by the Soviet and Russian navies from 1987 until late 1990s
Lun-class ground effect vehicle (GEV) was designed by Rostislav Alexeyev and used by the Soviet and Russian navies until late 1990s. It carried the P-270 Mosquito guided missile. The only model of this class ever built, the MD-160, entered service with the Black Sea Fleet in 1987
© Alexei Zhigailov/TASS
Volga-2 ground effect vehicle
© Alexei Zhigailov/TASS
SM-6 experimental single-pilot ground effect vehicle, developed at the design bureau of Rostislav Alexeyev
© Alexei Zhigailov/TASS
Orlyonok ground effect vehicles for amphibious assault operations
© A. Belyaev/TASS
Orlenok two-seat ground effect vehicle
© Alexei Zhigailov/TASS
Strizh ground effect vehicle
© Alexei Zhigailov/TASS
Model of a double-decker ground effect vehicle with 260 passenger capacity, 1993
© Alexei Zhigailov/TASS
Orlyonok sea-going ground effect vehicle
© Alexei Zhigailov/TASS
+
Lun-class ground effect vehicle (GEV) was designed by Rostislav Alexeyev and used by the Soviet and Russian navies until late 1990s. It carried the P-270 Mosquito guided missile. The only model of this class ever built, the MD-160, entered service with the Black Sea Fleet in 1987
© Alexei Zhigailov/TASS
