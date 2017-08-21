Soviet-era ground effect vehicles

Russia settles last part of USSR's debtBusiness & Economy August 21, 18:37
A ground effect vehicle, also known as "ekranoplan," is a vehicle capable of rising above ground or water due to the effect created by the aerodynamic interaction of the wings and the surface. Although they may look like seaplanes, ground effect vehicles are not aircraft, as they are unable to fly freely in the air. According to Russian manufacturers, sea-based multirole ground effect vehicles may be created in Russia in 2020-2022. TASS recalls these futuristic machines which were popular during Soviet times