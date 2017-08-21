Back to Main page
Passenger ground effect vehicle seating 100 to be created in Russia in 2020-2022

Military & Defense
August 21, 12:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the vehicle's designers, it is a fundamentally new and promising type of transport

A model of sea-based multipurpose ground effect vehicle

A model of sea-based multipurpose ground effect vehicle

© Valery Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Sea-based multirole ground effect vehicle Chaika (Seagull) will be created in Russia in 2020-2022, the executive director of the research and industrial association Radar MMS, Ivan Antsev said.

"Designer documentation is being drafted for this project at the moment. Work is in progress on its model and the details of control, piloting, navigation and radio-electronic systems. Scale models have been tested. We are determined to make Chaika fly in the near future. It is realistic to expect it will materialize in 2020-2022," he said.

TOP STORIES
