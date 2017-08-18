More than 300 foreign military officials to visit Army-2017 show

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. More than 300 representatives of foreign defense ministries will visit the international military-technological forum Army-2017 near Moscow, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told the ministry’s board meeting on Friday.

He said the forum to be held on August 22-27 would be unprecedented in scale and diversity of events. Taking part in it will be more than 1,200 enterprises and organizations with more than 18,000 products.

"It is expected that the forum will be visited by more than 100 delegations, including 300 officials from foreign defense ministries," Shoigu said.

"As always there will be both static and dynamic demonstrations of nearly 300 pieces of advanced military hardware. For the first time it will be possible to see military equipment in action at night," Shoigu said.

Turkish air pilots will demonstrate their skills alongside Russian aerobatics groups.

"The number of scientific-business program has been increased by one-third. There will be more than one hundred round-table conferences, presentations, briefings and symposiums and also two international specialized exhibitions," Shoigu said.