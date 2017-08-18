Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 300 foreign military officials to visit Army-2017 show

Military & Defense
August 18, 13:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Turkish air pilots will demonstrate their skills alongside Russian aerobatics groups

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. More than 300 representatives of foreign defense ministries will visit the international military-technological forum Army-2017 near Moscow, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told the ministry’s board meeting on Friday.

Gallery
12 photo

Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games

He said the forum to be held on August 22-27 would be unprecedented in scale and diversity of events. Taking part in it will be more than 1,200 enterprises and organizations with more than 18,000 products.

"It is expected that the forum will be visited by more than 100 delegations, including 300 officials from foreign defense ministries," Shoigu said.

"As always there will be both static and dynamic demonstrations of nearly 300 pieces of advanced military hardware. For the first time it will be possible to see military equipment in action at night," Shoigu said.

Turkish air pilots will demonstrate their skills alongside Russian aerobatics groups.

"The number of scientific-business program has been increased by one-third. There will be more than one hundred round-table conferences, presentations, briefings and symposiums and also two international specialized exhibitions," Shoigu said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of Akerbat
2
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
3
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
4
Press review: Ripples from Barcelona terror attack and risks from China's shale revolution
5
Russian nuclear submarine successfully test fires Kalibr cruise missile
6
Russian planes to be equipped with ‘nervous system’ for monitoring airframe flaws
7
Russia to deliver Ka-32 multirole helicopters to Thailand and Turkey for first time
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама