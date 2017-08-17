Typhoon armored car with new remote weapon station may pass into service in 2017

Hungarian Judo Association hopes Putin will attend World Judo Championships in BudapestSport August 17, 15:27
Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker sets Arctic speed recordScience & Space August 17, 15:06
Client sues Russian mobile operator for $500 mln for writing off six minutes of trafficBusiness & Economy August 17, 14:45
Russian government earmarks $67 mln to fight HIVSociety & Culture August 17, 14:42
Man in Moscow charged with human trafficking for trying to sell four womenSociety & Culture August 17, 14:37
Russian football chief rules out Moscow as venue for Russia-Iran friendly matchSport August 17, 14:30
Russia's defense contractor to display new cluster bomb at Army-2017 showMilitary & Defense August 17, 13:41
Press review: Russia boosts military potential and Donbass awaits crucial meetingPress Review August 17, 13:00
Justice Ministry adds Jehovah’s Witnesses to list of organizations outlawed in RussiaWorld August 17, 12:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 17./TASS/. The Russian military plan to put the Typhoon-VDV armored car with a new-generation remote weapon station into service before the end of this year, the Uralvagonzavod corporation (part of Rostech) said on Thursday.
"Now it [the remote weapon station — TASS] is undergoing state tests and is to become operational within the Typhoon armored vehicle at the end of 2017," the report says.
The remote weapon station designed by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute (part of Uralvagonzavod) is equipped with a 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon and a 7.62mm caliber machine gun.
The development will be presented at the Army-2017 International Military Technical Forum that will run from August 22 to August 27. Uralvagonzavod will display more than 40 advanced products, including eight military equipment units.