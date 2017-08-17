Back to Main page
Typhoon armored car with new remote weapon station may pass into service in 2017

Military & Defense
August 17, 11:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Now the remote weapon station is undergoing state tests

KamAZ 63968 Typhoon armoured vehicle

KamAZ 63968 Typhoon armoured vehicle

© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 17./TASS/. The Russian military plan to put the Typhoon-VDV armored car with a new-generation remote weapon station into service before the end of this year, the Uralvagonzavod corporation (part of Rostech) said on Thursday.

"Now it [the remote weapon station — TASS] is undergoing state tests and is to become operational within the Typhoon armored vehicle at the end of 2017," the report says.

The remote weapon station designed by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute (part of Uralvagonzavod) is equipped with a 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon and a 7.62mm caliber machine gun.

The development will be presented at the Army-2017 International Military Technical Forum that will run from August 22 to August 27. Uralvagonzavod will display more than 40 advanced products, including eight military equipment units.

Russian defense industry
Реклама