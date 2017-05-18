Russian defense company awaits final go-ahead to test unmanned armored vehicles

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Military Industrial Company is awaiting the final stamp of approval from the Russian Defense Ministry to conduct munitions tests for the unmanned Tigr (Tiger) armored vehicle equipped with a 30-mm autocannon, the company’s CEO, Alexander Krasovitsky, told TASS.

"We received the approval from the Defense Ministry’s top brass for this assignment and we are going forward with it. At present, we are developing and coordinating with the Defense Ministry a munitions test program for this vehicle," Krasovistky said.

As he put it, once the program is approved, the company will seal contracts on munitions tests with organizations that will provide the means for these trials.

"Munitions testing is a complicated process that requires considering a wealth of details essential for an objective result. So, there is no actual timeline, but we want to complete it as soon as possible," the CEO elaborated.

Earlier he mentioned in an interview with TASS that Military Industrial Company developed an unmanned version of the Tiger armored vehicle. The vehicle can now move with no one inside and fire from a 30-mm cannon. According to Krasovitsky, it was developed in cooperation with Engineering and Manufacturing Agency (766 UPTK) with the permission of the Russian Defense Ministry, using its own resources.

The combat module installed on the Tiger was equipped with a 30-mm autocannon from the Uran-9 unmanned combat ground vehicle.