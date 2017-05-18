Russian defense company awaits final go-ahead to test unmanned armored vehicles

Russian senator says preparations underway in US to impeach TrumpRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 14:18
Nobel laureate in literature Svetlana Alexievich to visit Moscow in JuneSociety & Culture May 18, 13:55
Russian defense company awaits final go-ahead to test unmanned armored vehiclesMilitary & Defense May 18, 13:52
Investment in Russian economy moves into positive territory — PM MedvedevBusiness & Economy May 18, 13:28
Usmanov denies Navalny’s charges in video message posted on YouTubeBusiness & Economy May 18, 13:22
Press review: Switzerland’s 'sanctions' neutrality and 'Made in Russia' global ambitionsPress Review May 18, 13:00
Russia to launch forest fire monitoring satellite on July 14Science & Space May 18, 12:46
Cannes 2017: Best red carpet looksSociety & Culture May 18, 12:15
Russian diplomat says US never used joint mechanism to fight cyber threatsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 12:06
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Military Industrial Company is awaiting the final stamp of approval from the Russian Defense Ministry to conduct munitions tests for the unmanned Tigr (Tiger) armored vehicle equipped with a 30-mm autocannon, the company’s CEO, Alexander Krasovitsky, told TASS.
"We received the approval from the Defense Ministry’s top brass for this assignment and we are going forward with it. At present, we are developing and coordinating with the Defense Ministry a munitions test program for this vehicle," Krasovistky said.
As he put it, once the program is approved, the company will seal contracts on munitions tests with organizations that will provide the means for these trials.
"Munitions testing is a complicated process that requires considering a wealth of details essential for an objective result. So, there is no actual timeline, but we want to complete it as soon as possible," the CEO elaborated.
Earlier he mentioned in an interview with TASS that Military Industrial Company developed an unmanned version of the Tiger armored vehicle. The vehicle can now move with no one inside and fire from a 30-mm cannon. According to Krasovitsky, it was developed in cooperation with Engineering and Manufacturing Agency (766 UPTK) with the permission of the Russian Defense Ministry, using its own resources.
The combat module installed on the Tiger was equipped with a 30-mm autocannon from the Uran-9 unmanned combat ground vehicle.