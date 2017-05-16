Back to Main page
Russian Defense Ministry invests in advanced Tiger armored vehicles

Military & Defense
May 16, 12:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The new vehicle will have a heavy-lift capacity and a V-shaped undercarriage and more comfortable seating for the combat crew and landing troops

© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Military Industrial Company has started developing a new generation of the Tigr (Tiger) armored vehicles, with the first model likely to be rolled out in 2018, the company’s CEO, Alexander Krasovitsky, told TASS.

