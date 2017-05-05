Russian troops to receive advanced satellite communications vehicles

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. New satellite communications vehicles Loshchina-GUS based on Tigr armored vehicles have passed state trials and will arrive for the Russian troops in the second half of 2017, the press office of Ruselectronics hi-tech manufacturer said on Friday.

"Ruselecronics Holding Company [part of Rostec Corporation] has launched the serial production of the R-444-D satellite communications station based on the Tigr-M SpN special-purpose vehicle for the Defense Ministry of Russia," the press office said.

"Compared to previous-generation stations, the new product, which is code-named Loshchina-GUS, can operate in motion and does not require any time for deployment," Ruselectronics said, adding that the vehicles had already passed state trials and the first stations would start arriving for the troops in the second half of 2017.

The new satellite communications station is based on the chassis of the Tigr-M SpN armored vehicle. It is protected from interference and equipped with a special antenna.

The vehicle is also supplied with a mobile operator’s place that can be moved far away from the station without losing the communications function.

The communications stations have been developed by Radiosvyaz Enterprise based in Krasnoyarsk in East Siberia. The new stations are designed to provide troops with highly reliable and secure satellite communications.

The new stations can be quickly deployed in any terrain and be automatically guided to a retransmission unit, providing round-the-clock communications in harsh weather conditions.

The Loshchina-GUS can provide a fast-speed digital communications channel for video conferences, telephone and facsimile communications, and also transmit encrypted information via a satellite channel. The system can operate through re-transmitters of Globus-1M, Meridian, Sfera, Blagovest, Yamal and Express-AM satellites.