Communication equipment for Sukhoi-57 jet to be completed in 2017

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Government certification tests of the S-111 communication system for the fifth generation jet Sukhoi-57 (PAK FA) will be over by the end of this year, a spokesman for the Roselektronika holding company told TASS on Wednesday.

"S-111 provides radio telephone communication and encrypted data exchange among various aircraft and also command centers (ground and sea-based and airborne). Its effective range of operation is up to 1,500 kilometers," the official said. "The system’s reliability is guaranteed by the multiple redundancy of the main functions and cutting edge technical solutions, as well as a wide range of radio channels."

S-111 is capable of transmitting a large amount of information through centimeter wavelength radio channels inside a group of planes.

The system is based on the modular principle, which allows for building up the number of channels and the range of functions performed and for using it on any aircraft, including helicopters Ka-52 Alligator, Mi-28NM, Ka-50, PSV, military transport planes (Ilyushin-76, Ilyushin-112, Antonov-124, PAK VTA), jet fighters and frontline aviation planes (T-50, MiG-31, Sukhoi-34), long-range planes (Tupolev-22M3M, Tupolev-160M, PAK DA) and drones.

PAK FA (T-50) performed its first flight in 2010. Originally it was announced that research and development works were to be completed in 2019 and the first planes provided for the armed forces immediately after that. The head of the United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar said the first batch would consist of 12 planes. In August the commander of Russia’s Aerospace Force Colonel-General Viktor Bondarev said the fifth generation jet T-50 had been renamed to Sukhoi-57.