Russian defense minister, Libyan National Army commander discuss situation in North Africa

Military & Defense
August 14, 18:44 UTC+3

On August 14, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had a meeting with Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The situation in North Africa, including in Libya, was in focus of a meeting between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and visiting Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"On August 14, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has a meeting with Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar, who is on a working visit to Moscow. Basic attention was focused on the developments in North Africa with a focus on the situation in Libya," the ministry said.

