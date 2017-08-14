Russian defense minister, Libyan National Army commander discuss situation in North Africa

Navalny appeals $5,000 fine for repeated violation of rally organization rulesSociety & Culture August 14, 18:31
Man suspected of plotting terrorist attacks in Moscow pleads guiltySociety & Culture August 14, 18:00
Baltic Fleet’s air pilots conduct missile firing practice near KaliningradMilitary & Defense August 14, 17:33
Syrian army for first time liberates town from Islamic State in airborne operationMilitary & Defense August 14, 16:59
Russia and China to boost space cooperationScience & Space August 14, 15:49
Moldovan president expects to discuss government’s move against Russia with PutinWorld August 14, 15:33
Well-known golfer arrested in Moscow for killing motherWorld August 14, 14:53
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in MoscowSociety & Culture August 14, 14:49
Viktor Ahn enlisted in Russia’s short track speed skating team for 2018 Winter GamesSport August 14, 14:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The situation in North Africa, including in Libya, was in focus of a meeting between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and visiting Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.
"On August 14, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has a meeting with Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar, who is on a working visit to Moscow. Basic attention was focused on the developments in North Africa with a focus on the situation in Libya," the ministry said.