Russian army to start getting 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The deliveries of the Russian fifth-generation T-50 (Perspective Aviation Complex of Frontline Aviation, PAK FA) fighter jet with the serial name of Su-57 to the troops will begin in 2018, Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Viktor Bondarev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV Channel on Friday.

"The T-50 or the Su-57 plane is to be rolled out. It will start arriving for troops from next year. Pilots will be learning to operate it," he said.

The PAK FA took to the skies for the first time in 2010. As was reported earlier, the experimental design work on the cutting-edge fighter jet should be completed in 2019 and its deliveries to the troops should begin at that time. As United Aircraft Corporation CEO Yuri Slyusar said, the pre-production batch will consist of 12 such planes.

It was reported that the T-50 with the advanced (main) engine would perform its debut flight in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Currently, the so-called first stage engine 117S is mounted on the Russian fighter. A new engine has not yet received its name and is conventionally designated as the second stage engine.