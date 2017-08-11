Back to Main page
Russian army to start getting 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018

Military & Defense
August 11, 16:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

T-50 with the advanced engine would perform its debut flight in the fourth quarter of 2017

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The deliveries of the Russian fifth-generation T-50 (Perspective Aviation Complex of Frontline Aviation, PAK FA) fighter jet with the serial name of Su-57 to the troops will begin in 2018, Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Viktor Bondarev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV Channel on Friday.

"The T-50 or the Su-57 plane is to be rolled out. It will start arriving for troops from next year. Pilots will be learning to operate it," he said.

Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57

The PAK FA took to the skies for the first time in 2010. As was reported earlier, the experimental design work on the cutting-edge fighter jet should be completed in 2019 and its deliveries to the troops should begin at that time. As United Aircraft Corporation CEO Yuri Slyusar said, the pre-production batch will consist of 12 such planes.

It was reported that the T-50 with the advanced (main) engine would perform its debut flight in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Currently, the so-called first stage engine 117S is mounted on the Russian fighter. A new engine has not yet received its name and is conventionally designated as the second stage engine.

Aviation Russian defense industry
