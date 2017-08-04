Crimea’s defense plants considerably increase output, senior official says

FEODOSIA, August 4. /TASS/. The growing production output of defense plants in Crimea and Sevastopol this year compared to the last year exceeds 200%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said.

"Total growth of defense industry in Crimea and Sevastopol in 2017 is 430.8% compared to 2015 and 227.6% compared to 2016," Rogozin said at a meeting on the prospects of industrial organizations’ development in Crimea and Sevastopol that was headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday.

Rogozin noted that there are 16 defense enterprises in Crimea, 10 of which are shipbuilding and three are aircraft plants. A total of 8,300 employees are working in this sphere. All enterprises were inspected in 2014. The Industry and Trade Ministry granted licenses to eight enterprises in Crimea and four enterprises in Sevastopol. Applications from two more Sevastopol’s enterprises are to be considered. At present, according to Rogozin, enterprises have clinched 12 bln rubles ($197.5mln) worth of contracts.

According to the deputy prime minister, a large number of Crimean workers who had earlier moved to other Russian regions had returned to defense industry.

Rogozin also informed that in 2017 Yevpatoria Aircraft Repair Plant will become part of the United Aircraft Corporation, whereas Sevastopol Aircraft Company will be merged within Russian Helicopters.