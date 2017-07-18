Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense industry substitutes 90% components from Ukraine

Military & Defense
July 18, 18:13 UTC+3

The complete substitution of such products will be finished by the end of 2018, according to the CEO of Rostec state corporation

Share
1 pages in this article

ZHUKOVSKY, July 18. /TASS/. The Russian defense industry substituted Ukrainian products by 90% and this process will end before the end of 2018, Chief Executive Officer of Rostec state corporation Sergei Chemezov told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also
Mi-38

Russia’s UEC starts mass production of engines for Mi-38 to replace Ukrainian-made

"As far as sanctions are concerned, problems remain. We are solving them slowly. Speaking about components we purchased from Ukraine, we are to complete substitution of such products by the end of 2018 under the program. We already have it 90% completed," Chemezov said at the MAKS 2017 airshow.

The line of components Russia purchased abroad will be substituted in a year or two, he added.

Military cooperation between Russia and Ukraine was frozen in 2014. Disruption of ties affected delivery of certain programs of the Russian defense industry. In particular, construction of several naval vessels was suspended because of non-delivery of Ukrainian gas turbine units.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Import substitution
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
2
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
3
EU’s diplomatic service stands up for rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
4
Lukoil plans to repay around $2 bln of loans in 2018
5
First stage of PAK FA test flights to be over in late 2017
6
Turkey likely to take out Russia’s loan for S-400 missile system purchase
7
Putin welcomes MAKS airshow as venue to promote Russian aircraft on global markets
TOP STORIES
Реклама