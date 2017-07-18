Russian defense industry substitutes 90% components from Ukraine

First stage of PAK FA test flights to be over in late 2017Military & Defense July 18, 19:16
ZHUKOVSKY, July 18. /TASS/. The Russian defense industry substituted Ukrainian products by 90% and this process will end before the end of 2018, Chief Executive Officer of Rostec state corporation Sergei Chemezov told reporters on Tuesday.
"As far as sanctions are concerned, problems remain. We are solving them slowly. Speaking about components we purchased from Ukraine, we are to complete substitution of such products by the end of 2018 under the program. We already have it 90% completed," Chemezov said at the MAKS 2017 airshow.
The line of components Russia purchased abroad will be substituted in a year or two, he added.
Military cooperation between Russia and Ukraine was frozen in 2014. Disruption of ties affected delivery of certain programs of the Russian defense industry. In particular, construction of several naval vessels was suspended because of non-delivery of Ukrainian gas turbine units.