Russian Helicopters deliver Mi-171E convertible helicopter to Pakistan

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters handed over Mi-171E nondefense helicopter in a convertible option to representatives of Pakistan’s Baluchistan Province, the Russian holding said on Friday.
"I am confident the convertible Mi-171E handed over to the customer will perform decently when accomplishing any missions, whether in passenger and freight carriage or in medical, search and rescue operations," Chief Executive Officer of Russian Helicopters Andrei Boginsky said in a comment.
This is already the second Mi-171E helicopter delivered to Pakistan this year.
Russian Helicopters made the helicopter supply contract with the government of Baluchistan Province in December 2016. The helicopter was built in the convertible option. The helicopter cabin can be converted from a freight one to a VIP cabin with 13 seats and a flight attendant at customer’s option within the short period.
Mi-171E can carry up to 27 passengers and up to four tonnes of cargo inside the cabin or on the external suspension in its transport version. Three points for direct deployment provide quick landing of paratroopers and rescuers when the helicopter is hovering.