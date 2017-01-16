Back to Main page
Russian Helicopters sign first contract for civil products supply to Pakistan

Business & Economy
January 16, 14:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Mi-171 civil helicopter is expected to be handed over to Pakistan in the first half of 2017
1 pages in this article
Mi-17 helicopter

Mi-17 helicopter

© Marina Lystseva/ITAR-TASS

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters concluded a contract with the government of Pakistani Baluchistan Province for supply of Mi-171 civil helicopter, press service of the Russian holding said on Monday.

"The helicopter is expected to be handed over in the first half of 2017," the Russian company said.

Read also
Ansat helicopter
Russian Helicopters sign contract for delivery of three more helicopters to China

This is the first contract with Pakistan for supply of civil products, Russian Helicopters said. Baluchistan authorities are expected to use Mi-171 multirole helicopter for passengers and cargo transportation, medical missions, patrolling and emergency response.

"Our win in the tender is a characteristic indication of Russian helicopters being the most suitable for operation in this region. We expect authorities of Pakistan will continue increasing supply volumes of the Russian equipment in future. Preconditions for that already exist," Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Russian holding Alexander Scherbinin said.

Selection of Mi-17 type helicopter for operations in Baluchistan is conditioned by its high reliability and efficiency of application in a wide range of temperatures, opportunity of storage without hangar, and simplicity of maintenance and operation in regions with limited ground infrastructure, the Russian company said.

