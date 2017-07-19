Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Second Russian aid flight to deliver supplies to Yemen

Military & Defense
July 19, 18:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The aid flight will deliver tents and products to civilians who suffered during the armed conflict

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 19./TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s plane will deliver humanitarian supplies to Yemen on Wednesday, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

Read also

Russian Emergencies Ministry’s plane takes 60 Russian, CIS nationals from Yemen

Russian Emergencies Ministry sends over 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to war-torn Yemen

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry has started loading the Il-76 aircraft with more than 23 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to be delivered to Yemen," the ministry said.

The aid flight will deliver tents and products to civilians who suffered during the armed conflict. Besides, the aircraft will take Russian and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) citizens, who decided to leave the armed conflict zone, to Moscow.

On July 18, the Emergency Ministry’s first aid flight delivered 20 tonnes of humanitarian supplies and went back, carrying 62 Russian and CIS citizens on board.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor to supply 12 fifth-generation fighters in pre-production batch
2
Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic development
3
First launch of Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket scheduled for 2028
4
First flight of Il-112V rescheduled for 2018
5
Russia’s upper house ratifies protocol to agreement for deploying air group to Syria
6
Lavrov slams EU’s ‘absurd’ bid to tie better dialogue with Russia to fulfilling Minsk deal
7
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
TOP STORIES
Реклама