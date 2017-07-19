Second Russian aid flight to deliver supplies to Yemen

MOSCOW, July 19./TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s plane will deliver humanitarian supplies to Yemen on Wednesday, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry has started loading the Il-76 aircraft with more than 23 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to be delivered to Yemen," the ministry said.

The aid flight will deliver tents and products to civilians who suffered during the armed conflict. Besides, the aircraft will take Russian and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) citizens, who decided to leave the armed conflict zone, to Moscow.

On July 18, the Emergency Ministry’s first aid flight delivered 20 tonnes of humanitarian supplies and went back, carrying 62 Russian and CIS citizens on board.