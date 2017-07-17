Back to Main page
Russian Emergencies Ministry sends over 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to war-torn Yemen

Military & Defense
July 17, 16:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On its return flight, the ministry’s plane will take Russian and CIS citizens willing to return to Russia

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has dispatched more than 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Yemen, the ministry’s press service said on Monday.

Read also

Russia calls for urgent measures to achieve ceasefire in Yemen ― Foreign Ministry

"An emergencies ministry’s Ilyushin Il-76 plane took off from the Zhukovsky airport outside Moscow at 13:56 Moscow time. The plane will deliver more than 20 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes, including food products and multi-person tents, to Yemeni population suffering from the armed conflict," the press service said.

On its return flight, the plane will take Russian and CIS citizens willing to return to Russia.

A similar humanitarian operation was conducted in 2015, when a Russian emergencies ministry’s Il-76 plane delivered about 23 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Yemen.

