Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Emergencies Ministry’s plane takes 60 Russian, CIS nationals from Yemen

World
July 18, 17:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The plane delivered more than 20 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Yemen

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. A Russian Emergencies Ministry’s plane that delivered humanitarian cargoes to Yemen has taken back to Russian more than 60 citizens of Russia and a number of other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) who wanted to leave the armed conflict zone, a ministry’s spokesman told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian Emergencies Ministry sends over 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to war-torn Yemen

Expert says new Saudi crown prince ready for compromise on Syria and Yemen

Russia calls for urgent measures to achieve ceasefire in Yemen ― Foreign Ministry

Moscow supports UN efforts to settle Yemeni crisis — diplomat

"A Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Ilyushin Il-76 plane has taken off from Sanaa. It is carrying 62 Russian national and citizens of CIS countries who opted to take the opportunity to leave the armed conflict zone," the spokesman said.

On its way to Moscow, the plane will make several stopovers for refueling. It is expected to arrive in Moscow on July 19.

The plane delivered more than 20 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes, including food products and multi-person tents, to Yemen.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
2
EU’s diplomatic service stands up for rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
3
Turkey likely to take out Russia’s loan for S-400 missile system purchase
4
Chinese warships to enter Baltiysk Port for joint maritime drills with Russia
5
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
6
Russia’s MiG Company mulls single and twin-engine options for 5th generation warplane
7
Senior Russian MP: Israel must ‘learn to live’ with Russia-US agreement on Syria ceasefire
TOP STORIES
Реклама