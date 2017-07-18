Russian Emergencies Ministry’s plane takes 60 Russian, CIS nationals from Yemen

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. A Russian Emergencies Ministry’s plane that delivered humanitarian cargoes to Yemen has taken back to Russian more than 60 citizens of Russia and a number of other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) who wanted to leave the armed conflict zone, a ministry’s spokesman told TASS on Tuesday.

"A Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Ilyushin Il-76 plane has taken off from Sanaa. It is carrying 62 Russian national and citizens of CIS countries who opted to take the opportunity to leave the armed conflict zone," the spokesman said.

On its way to Moscow, the plane will make several stopovers for refueling. It is expected to arrive in Moscow on July 19.

The plane delivered more than 20 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes, including food products and multi-person tents, to Yemen.