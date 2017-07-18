Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese warships to enter Baltiysk Port for joint maritime drills with Russia

Military & Defense
July 18, 17:54 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The active phase of the Russian-Chinese exercises will be held from July 24 to July 27 in the Baltic Sea

Share
1 pages in this article
Yuncheng missile frigate

Yuncheng missile frigate

© AP Photo/Kin Cheung

KALININGRAD, July 18./TASS/. A group of Chinese warships will enter Baltiysk Port, Kaliningrad Region, on Friday, July 21, to take part in the joint Russian-Chinese naval drills dubbed "Maritime Cooperation - 2017," Baltic Fleet’s representative Roman Martov told TASS on Tuesday.

"A group of Chinese warships, including the Changsha missile destroyer, the Yuncheng missile frigate and the Luoma Lake comprehensive supply ship will enter Baltiysk - the main Baltic Fleet’s base - on July 21," he said.

The ships’ official encounter and a number of scheduled events that will be attended by Russian and Chinese naval commanders will be held there. An opening ceremony for the joint Russian-Chinese naval drills "Maritime Cooperation-2017" will be held on the same day at the joint headquarters in the House of Officers," Martov pointed out.

Read also

Russian-Chinese drills at Baltic Sea inject novelty into military cooperation — ambassador

Apart from official business meetings, sports and cultural events involving the warship crews of the Chinese Naval Forces and the Russian Baltic Fleet will also be held as part of the shore drill phase from July 21 to July 23. The Kaliningrad Region’s residents and guests will have the possibility to visit Russian and Chinese warships.

"The active phase of the Russian-Chinese exercises will be held from July 24 to July 27 in the Baltic Sea. The sides will provide around 10 ships and vessels of different classes, as well as more than 10 planes and helicopters, for the exercises," the official said.

According to the drill plan, the joint forces will conduct a search and rescue operation to provide help to a ship in distress and the liberation of a vessel captured by pirates. Vessel convoy and stock replenishment issues will be also hammered out, as well as joint organization of anti-submarine, anti-missile and anti-ship defense. The ship crews will also fire at surface and air targets.

Read also

Russian-Chinese trade estimated to reach $80 billion in 2017

Russia and China plan to launch first high-speed freight train in 2019

Putin says Russian-Chinese relations evolve positively

Russia, China to pour $13 bln into commercial aircraft joint venture

Putin says Russia, China maintain relations at 'unprecedentedly high level'

Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
2
EU’s diplomatic service stands up for rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
3
Turkey likely to take out Russia’s loan for S-400 missile system purchase
4
Chinese warships to enter Baltiysk Port for joint maritime drills with Russia
5
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
6
Russia’s MiG Company mulls single and twin-engine options for 5th generation warplane
7
Senior Russian MP: Israel must ‘learn to live’ with Russia-US agreement on Syria ceasefire
TOP STORIES
Реклама