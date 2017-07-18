Chinese warships to enter Baltiysk Port for joint maritime drills with Russia

KALININGRAD, July 18./TASS/. A group of Chinese warships will enter Baltiysk Port, Kaliningrad Region, on Friday, July 21, to take part in the joint Russian-Chinese naval drills dubbed "Maritime Cooperation - 2017," Baltic Fleet’s representative Roman Martov told TASS on Tuesday.

"A group of Chinese warships, including the Changsha missile destroyer, the Yuncheng missile frigate and the Luoma Lake comprehensive supply ship will enter Baltiysk - the main Baltic Fleet’s base - on July 21," he said.

The ships’ official encounter and a number of scheduled events that will be attended by Russian and Chinese naval commanders will be held there. An opening ceremony for the joint Russian-Chinese naval drills "Maritime Cooperation-2017" will be held on the same day at the joint headquarters in the House of Officers," Martov pointed out.

Apart from official business meetings, sports and cultural events involving the warship crews of the Chinese Naval Forces and the Russian Baltic Fleet will also be held as part of the shore drill phase from July 21 to July 23. The Kaliningrad Region’s residents and guests will have the possibility to visit Russian and Chinese warships.

"The active phase of the Russian-Chinese exercises will be held from July 24 to July 27 in the Baltic Sea. The sides will provide around 10 ships and vessels of different classes, as well as more than 10 planes and helicopters, for the exercises," the official said.

According to the drill plan, the joint forces will conduct a search and rescue operation to provide help to a ship in distress and the liberation of a vessel captured by pirates. Vessel convoy and stock replenishment issues will be also hammered out, as well as joint organization of anti-submarine, anti-missile and anti-ship defense. The ship crews will also fire at surface and air targets.