Russia’s Alligator attack helicopter’s land version to get folding blades

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The land version of the Kamov Ka-52 Alligator (NATO reporting name: Hokum-B) reconnaissance/attack helicopter is expected to get folding blades as part of its upgrade, Russian Helicopters Group, part of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec, told TASS on Monday.
"As the technique of folding blades has been mastered, a possibility is being considered to use this technology also in the manufacture of the land version of this helicopter’s modification," the Russian Helicopters press office said.
The helicopter’s modernization has already begun. This innovation will make it possible to keep this helicopter at hangars, which gives the Alligator’s land version a fundamental advantage, the press office said.
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov earlier said that Ka-52 Alligator helicopters could be modernized considering the experience of their combat use in Syria.
According to the deputy defense minister, the Ka-52 has proved its worth in combat operations in Syria.