Russia set to become leader in military aircraft market in next decade

LE BOURGET, June 19. /TASS/. Russia is bound to take the leading position on the global military market within the next ten years, with a 27% share, head of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said Monday.

"Experts share the view that Russia’s portion of the military aircraft market will be 27% over the next ten years. We tend to believe it, and we should be optimistic, after all, and push ourselves to strive for this figure. And 27% is the first place, by the way," he said at the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget.

Shugayev noted that the federal agency has 98 cooperation contracts sealed with foreign countries, adding that Russia had delivered $15 bln worth of military equipment overseas during the previous year. "We are holding on to second place," he added.

The service head stressed that neither Europe nor NATO had ever occupied more than a minor share of the market share when compared to Russia’s military and technical cooperation. "Our markets are well-known: these are Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America," Shugayev explained.