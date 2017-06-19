Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia set to become leader in military aircraft market in next decade

Military & Defense
June 19, 16:39 UTC+3 LE BOURGET

Experts share the view that Russia’s portion of the military aircraft market will be 27% over the next ten years, the head of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

LE BOURGET, June 19. /TASS/. Russia is bound to take the leading position on the global military market within the next ten years, with a 27% share, head of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said Monday.

Read also

Russia may supply 48 military transport helicopters to India in 2018

This year’s Russian military exports to exceed 2016 figures — defense official

Putin points out Russian weapons' top performance in Syria helped boost exports

Russia, China implement military contracts worth $3 bln over year — minister

Russia wins contest for providing deck helicopters Ka-52K for Egypt

"Experts share the view that Russia’s portion of the military aircraft market will be 27% over the next ten years. We tend to believe it, and we should be optimistic, after all, and push ourselves to strive for this figure. And 27% is the first place, by the way," he said at the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget.

Shugayev noted that the federal agency has 98 cooperation contracts sealed with foreign countries, adding that Russia had delivered $15 bln worth of military equipment overseas during the previous year. "We are holding on to second place," he added.

The service head stressed that neither Europe nor NATO had ever occupied more than a minor share of the market share when compared to Russia’s military and technical cooperation. "Our markets are well-known: these are Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America," Shugayev explained.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
2
Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of years
3
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show
4
Russian diplomat advises US legislators to realize that no one will obey their ‘orders’
5
Russian-Indian fighter to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA
6
Russian Foreign Ministry: US strike against Syrian plane is act of aggression
7
Press review: Kiev's 'peaceful reintegration' of Donbass and Mir payment cards' world tour
TOP STORIES
Реклама