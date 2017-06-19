Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition

A child touches an aircraft during the Aviamix airshow, the opening event for the 2017 Aviadarts military aviation competition at the Pogonovo range, Voronezh region © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

On June 17, Russian Air Force crews took part in military competition Aviadarts-2017 in Voronezh region. The annual event has been held in Russia since 2013. The competition features fighter jets, bombers and battle helicopters. During the tournament, aviation must destroy land-based targets using rockets, machine guns and cannon, and overcome anti-aircraft defense. Aviadarts-2017 takes place from June 14 to 27 and about 60 crews of planes and combat helicopters take part in the event.