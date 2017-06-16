Back to Main page
Russia tests missile interceptor in Kazakhstan

Military & Defense
June 16, 16:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia has carried out a successful launch of a missile interceptor from the Sary-Shagan test site in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian military personnel on Friday carried out a successful launch of a missile interceptor from the Sary-Shagan test site in Kazakhstan, the Defense Ministry said.

Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies

"On Friday, June 16, a joint crew of Russia’s air and missile defense force and representatives of the manufacturer successfully tested a missile interceptor. It was part of the effort to improve Russia’s missile defense system," a report obtained by TASS runs.

"The missile interceptor coped with its task and hit the target," the news release quotes the deputy commander of an operational air and missile defense unit, Andrei Prikhodko said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the missile defense protects Moscow and the central industrial region from ballistic missiles and monitors air and outer space to issue an early warning in case of a missile attack.

