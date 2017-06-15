Back to Main page
Russian, Indian defense ministers to meet next week

Military & Defense
June 15, 13:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to meet with Russian Defense MinisterSergei Shoigu during his visit to Russia on June 21-23

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley will meet with Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu during his visit to Russia on June 21-23, a diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

Russian defense minister comments on military cooperation with India

"Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley will arrive in Russia next week, he will participate in a meeting of the Russian-Indian inter-governmental commission on military and technical cooperation together with the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu," the source said.

He added that Jaitley and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin would take part in the first meeting of the Russian-Indian inter-governmental commission on scientific and technical cooperation.

A diplomatic source told TASS earlier that India’s Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley would visit Russia on June 21-23, he would particularly participate in the Technoprom-2017 international forum scheduled to be held in the city of Novosibirsk on June 20-22.

