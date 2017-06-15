Russian, Indian defense ministers to meet next week

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley will meet with Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu during his visit to Russia on June 21-23, a diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

"Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley will arrive in Russia next week, he will participate in a meeting of the Russian-Indian inter-governmental commission on military and technical cooperation together with the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu," the source said.

He added that Jaitley and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin would take part in the first meeting of the Russian-Indian inter-governmental commission on scientific and technical cooperation.

A diplomatic source told TASS earlier that India’s Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley would visit Russia on June 21-23, he would particularly participate in the Technoprom-2017 international forum scheduled to be held in the city of Novosibirsk on June 20-22.