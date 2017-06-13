Russian military exercise begins in South Ossetia

Russian journalist Politkovskaya’s convicted murderer dies in prisonSociety & Culture June 13, 15:48
ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 13. /TASS/. The 58th combined forces army is conducting a command and staff exercise in South Ossetia, the spokesman for the Southern Military District, Vadim Astafiev, said on Tuesday.
"The participating troops will practice countermeasures in case of a hypothetical enemy air raid and the crossing of contaminated terrain following the use of weapons of mass destruction by the enemy amid radio-electronic jamming," Astafiev said.
The exercise will last till June 17, with 3,000 troops and 500 pieces of military equipment, including the latest unified command and staff vehicles designed for communication and command of troops in action taking part.