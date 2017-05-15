Russia to take part in anti-terror drills in Tajikistan

YEKATERINBURG, May 15. /TASS/. The active phase of the Dushanbe-Anti-Terror-2017 international exercises will begin in Tajikistan on May 30. An additional contingent of Russian personnel and aircraft will be transported there to take part in them, Colonel Yaroslav Roshchupkin, an aide to the Russian Central Military District commander, said on Monday.

"The Russian military contingent will take part in the Dushanbe-Anti-Terror-2017 international exercises. Practical actions during these exercises will begin in Tajikistan on May 30. During the maneuvers, a combined force of ground forces supported by aircraft will hone their skills in combating terrorist groups, countering illegal armed units in mountainous areas along with peacekeeping operation elements," he said.

According to Roshchupkin, Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan will be reinforced to performs these tasks. "Mobile control points, units of long-range, military transport, tactical, army and unmanned aviation, special operation forces and airborne troops will be redeployed to the area where the drills will be held. The combined force’s actions will be ensured by military engineers, medical specialists, radiation, chemical and biological defense specialists and others," he noted.

Dushanbe-Anti-Terror-2017 are the first exercises conducted the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center involving the armed forces of the CIS member-countries. Earlier reports said that they would be held in May and June in six countries (Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan), with the final stage to be held in Tajikistan.