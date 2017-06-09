US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The US-led coalition, including the Kurdish armed units, lets militants of the Islamic State terrorist group leave Raqqa instead of killing them, the commander of Russia’s force grouping in Syria, Sergey Surovikin said.

"Instead of eliminating terrorists guilty of killing hundreds and thousands of Syrian civilians, the US-led coalition together with the Democratic Forces Union controlled by it enters in collusion with ringleaders of the IS, who give up the settlements they had seized without fighting and head to the provinces where the Syrian government forces are active," he said.

Surovikin also said that aviation of the US-led international coalition is impeding the struggle of the Syrian government forces against terrorists.

The Syrian government forces have considerably improved their positions in the south of the province of As-Suwayda, the Russian general said.

In that region, the Syrian troops managed to capture a number of strategically important heights and communications, depriving terrorists of the possibility to freely deliver reserves and cargoes in the country’s south, he noted.

"However, in the course of their offensive, the government troops were confronted with counteraction from the aviation of the US-led international coalition. The Americans advanced absolutely groundlessly ultimatum demands to the Syrian army not to approach the positions of the so-called New Syrian Army. They are motivating their actions by absurd assertions that the government troops are creating a threat to US bases and camps for training the opposition’s militants in the south of Syria," the general said.