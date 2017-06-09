Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
June 09, 17:23 UTC+3

The commander of Russia’s force grouping in Syria said that aviation of the US-led international coalition is impeding the struggle of the Syrian government forces against terrorists

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Rodi Said

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The US-led coalition, including the Kurdish armed units, lets militants of the Islamic State terrorist group leave Raqqa instead of killing them, the commander of Russia’s force grouping in Syria, Sergey Surovikin said.

"Instead of eliminating terrorists guilty of killing hundreds and thousands of Syrian civilians, the US-led coalition together with the Democratic Forces Union controlled by it enters in collusion with ringleaders of the IS, who give up the settlements they had seized without fighting and head to the provinces where the Syrian government forces are active," he said.

Read also

Russia advises US to use ‘better discretion’ in planning airstrikes in Syria

Surovikin also said that aviation of the US-led international coalition is impeding the struggle of the Syrian government forces against terrorists.

The Syrian government forces have considerably improved their positions in the south of the province of As-Suwayda, the Russian general said.

In that region, the Syrian troops managed to capture a number of strategically important heights and communications, depriving terrorists of the possibility to freely deliver reserves and cargoes in the country’s south, he noted.

"However, in the course of their offensive, the government troops were confronted with counteraction from the aviation of the US-led international coalition. The Americans advanced absolutely groundlessly ultimatum demands to the Syrian army not to approach the positions of the so-called New Syrian Army. They are motivating their actions by absurd assertions that the government troops are creating a threat to US bases and camps for training the opposition’s militants in the south of Syria," the general said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests cruise missile defense systems
2
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense Ministry
3
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
4
Brussels court unblocks frozen Russian assets in Belgium
5
EAEU starts negotiations on free trade zone with India
6
Russia advises US to use ‘better discretion’ in planning airstrikes in Syria
7
Philippines will seal weapons deal with Russia by year end, envoy says
TOP STORIES
Реклама