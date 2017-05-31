Russia’s Strategic Missile Force operates 99% combat-ready launchers

Moscow doubts history manipulation will help facilitate Ukrainian reformsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 13:08
KUBINKA, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Strategic Missile Force has 96% of its launchers constantly ready for an immediate launch while 99% of launchers are in a combat-ready state, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"Today, the Strategic Missile Force is maintained at the level allowing for reliably solving nuclear containment tasks. A total of 99% of launchers are in a combat-ready state and 96% of them are constantly ready for an immediate launch," Shoigu said at a visiting session of the Defense Ministry’s board at the Patriot congress and exhibition center.
Meanwhile, Russia is developing cutting-edge missile systems capable of breaching an echeloned anti-missile defense system, the minister said.