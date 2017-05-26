Russia may increase spending on military bases abroad

Estonian foreign ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomatsWorld May 26, 16:30
MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Spending on Russian military bases abroad will be increased this year by more than 500 million rubles (8.81 million U.S. dollars), according to an explanatory note to the bill on amendments to the 2017 budget released on Friday.
The documents envisages an increase in budget spending on "deployment of army units [Russian military bases] on the territory of foreign states within the updated forecast for budget revenues of the Russian defense ministry to a sum of 533.5 million rubles [9.4 million U.S. dollars]." Thus, budget spending on this item may go up from 4.400 billion rubles (77.53 million U.S. dollars) to 4.933 million rubles (86.92 million U.S. dollars).