Russian top lawmaker says no plans to set up new military bases abroad

Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — oppositionWorld January 23, 20:23
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo provinceWorld January 23, 20:06
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic testsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:56
Arctic airport in search for investorsBusiness & Economy January 23, 18:50
Rosneft begins Arctic shelf’s seismological exploration from 2017Business & Economy January 23, 18:38
Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016Business & Economy January 23, 18:18
Politician says European-style reforms to degrade Ukraine’s economyWorld January 23, 18:16
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jetsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:10
Russian cinema sets box office record chalking up nearly $145 mln in 2016Society & Culture January 23, 17:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LIPETSK, January 23. /TASS/. The speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, said there are no plans to create new Russian military bases abroad.
"This issue was not discussed, there is no talk about new Russian military bases abroad," Matviyenko said.
Speaking about the Russian-Syrian agreement on the Tartus base, Matviyenko said it is a very important document. If the State Duma ratified it this week, the Federation Council could consider it already on February 1, she said.
Matviyenko recalled that the base in the Syrian port city of Tartus is a strategically important naval facility stressing that the agreement was signed with the legitimate Syrian authorities. She added that the fight against international terrorism demands Russia’s presence in the region.
Russia and Syria have signed an agreement on an enlargement of the Tarutus naval facility area and Hmeymim air base for a period of 49 years. Russia will be able to deploy up to eleven naval ships simultaneously there.