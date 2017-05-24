Back to Main page
Nine Russian missile regiments rearmed with advanced ICBM systems

Military & Defense
May 24, 16:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 99% of launchers in the Russian Strategic Missile Force are in a combat-ready state

© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Nine missile regiments of the Russian Armed Forces have been rearmed with modern Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"We are paying special attention to maintaining the strategic nuclear forces’ potential at the level that allows reliably solving nuclear containment tasks," the defense minister said in the upper house of Russia’s parliament.

Read also
RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile

Putin: Advanced ballistic missile systems to beef up Russia's strategic forces

"Strategic missile forces are being rearmed with modern Yars missile systems that feature enhanced capabilities of breaching an enemy’s anti-missile defense. Already nine regiments have been armed with such systems," the defense minister said.

A total of 99% of launchers in the Russian Strategic Missile Force are in a combat-ready state, including 96% on constant alert for an immediate launch, Shoigu said.

"In the airborne nuclear containment forces, four to five strategic missile carriers are modernized every year. Last year alone, the Aerospace Force received two upgraded Tu-160 and two Tu-95MS aircraft," the defense minister said.

Russia’s seaborne strategic nuclear forces have nine modern missile-carrying strategic submarines in their combat structure and provide for continuous combat patrolling in sea areas, Shoigu said.

"They are being gradually rearmed with the most advanced Borei-class underwater cruisers," the Russian defense minister said.

