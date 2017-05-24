State trials of new missiles for S-350 Vityaz air defense systems to be over soon

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. State trials of three new types of active radar homing missiles for Russia’s new S-350E Vityaz short-to-mid range air defense missile system will be completed in the near future, the manufacturer said.

"We are to complete state trials of three new surface-to-air missiles with active radar homing to be mounted on S-350 Vityaz systems and naval air defense systems," Yan Novikov, the head of the state-owned Almaz-Antey Air Defence Concern, said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

Novikov added that missiles for the S-500 new generation surface-to-air missile systems are also undergoing trials at the moment.

With the ability to engage targets at ranges from 5 to 400 km, at altitudes between 5 meters to near space, the S-350E will complement the Morfey, S-400 and the S-500 air defense systems in Russia’s future aerospace defense network. The system will ensure protection against current and future air threats, including tactical and operational-tactical ballistic missiles and threats that employ the "stealth" technology. S-350E trials are expected to be over this year.