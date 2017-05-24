State trials of new missiles for S-350 Vityaz air defense systems to be over soon

Putin begins talks with visiting Philippine leaderRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 0:15
Mechanism of alerting on cyberattacks practically never used by US — spokespersonWorld May 23, 22:19
Putin praises work of Independent Public Anti-Doping CommissionSport May 23, 20:38
Russia needs expanding representation in global sports federations — ministerSport May 23, 20:21
Russian athletes must be trained for Olympics under certain geographic conditions — PutinSport May 23, 19:38
Final charges brought against Russian ex-economy minister UlyukayevBusiness & Economy May 23, 18:59
WADA delegation to visit Moscow this week to help with membership reinstatementSport May 23, 18:48
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroadWorld May 23, 18:41
Russian scientists master stimulating neurons with infrared irradiationScience & Space May 23, 18:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. State trials of three new types of active radar homing missiles for Russia’s new S-350E Vityaz short-to-mid range air defense missile system will be completed in the near future, the manufacturer said.
"We are to complete state trials of three new surface-to-air missiles with active radar homing to be mounted on S-350 Vityaz systems and naval air defense systems," Yan Novikov, the head of the state-owned Almaz-Antey Air Defence Concern, said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.
Novikov added that missiles for the S-500 new generation surface-to-air missile systems are also undergoing trials at the moment.
With the ability to engage targets at ranges from 5 to 400 km, at altitudes between 5 meters to near space, the S-350E will complement the Morfey, S-400 and the S-500 air defense systems in Russia’s future aerospace defense network. The system will ensure protection against current and future air threats, including tactical and operational-tactical ballistic missiles and threats that employ the "stealth" technology. S-350E trials are expected to be over this year.