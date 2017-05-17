Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in Peru

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport to present samples of weapons and military equipment used by Russia’s aerospace force in the anti-terrorist operation in Syria at the SITDEF-2017 arms show in Peru, the company’s press-service said on Wednesday.

"Rosoboronexport [an affiliate of Rostec] will arrange for a joint Russian exposition at the sixth international exhibition of defense technologies SITDEF-2017, to be held on the premises of the chief staff of Peru’s ground forces in Lima on May 18-21. Rosoboronexport will display more than 250 military products. Many of them were used by Russia’s aerospace force in the counter-terrorist operation in Syria to have won acclaim as a high quality reliable weaponry capable of coping with combat tasks in real conditions," the news release said.

The region’s market is very promising for the combat and training plane Yakovlev-130, multirole frontline fighter MiG-29 and Sukhoi-30MK jet. Potential customers have taken great interest in the military transport helicopter Mi-17SH, helicopter gunship Mi-28NE and combat and transport helicopter Mi-35M, the company said.

"The Latin American countries’ armed forces are expected to display great interest towards armaments and military technologies for the ground forces, such as the T-90S main battle tank, the BTR-80A and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, the air defense missile and artillery system Pantsir S-1 and mobile air defense missile Igla-S. Air defense long-range missile systems S-400 Triumph and Antey-2500 may contest their niche on the region’s market, too.

Russia’s official delegation is led by the deputy director of the federal service for military-technical cooperation Anatoly Punchuk. Rosoboronexport’s chief delegate is Deputy CEO Sergey Ladygin.