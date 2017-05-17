Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in Peru

Military & Defense
May 17, 11:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Potential customers have taken great interest in the military transport helicopter Mi-17SH, helicopter gunship Mi-28NE and combat and transport helicopter Mi-35M

Share
1 pages in this article
MiG-29 fighters

MiG-29 fighters

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport to present samples of weapons and military equipment used by Russia’s aerospace force in the anti-terrorist operation in Syria at the SITDEF-2017 arms show in Peru, the company’s press-service said on Wednesday.

Read also
MiG-29 plane

Russian state arms seller delivers modern weaponry worth over $10 bln to Latin America

"Rosoboronexport [an affiliate of Rostec] will arrange for a joint Russian exposition at the sixth international exhibition of defense technologies SITDEF-2017, to be held on the premises of the chief staff of Peru’s ground forces in Lima on May 18-21. Rosoboronexport will display more than 250 military products. Many of them were used by Russia’s aerospace force in the counter-terrorist operation in Syria to have won acclaim as a high quality reliable weaponry capable of coping with combat tasks in real conditions," the news release said.

The region’s market is very promising for the combat and training plane Yakovlev-130, multirole frontline fighter MiG-29 and Sukhoi-30MK jet. Potential customers have taken great interest in the military transport helicopter Mi-17SH, helicopter gunship Mi-28NE and combat and transport helicopter Mi-35M, the company said.

"The Latin American countries’ armed forces are expected to display great interest towards armaments and military technologies for the ground forces, such as the T-90S main battle tank, the BTR-80A and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, the air defense missile and artillery system Pantsir S-1 and mobile air defense missile Igla-S. Air defense long-range missile systems S-400 Triumph and Antey-2500 may contest their niche on the region’s market, too.

Russia’s official delegation is led by the deputy director of the federal service for military-technical cooperation Anatoly Punchuk. Rosoboronexport’s chief delegate is Deputy CEO Sergey Ladygin.

Gallery
6 photo
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

A watershed year for Russia's Sukhoi combat aircraft on the global arms market

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
Companies
Rostec
In other media
Реклама
Photo
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
10
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in Peru
2
Beijing and Moscow to pour roughly $15 bln into developing Far East
3
Kiev’s blocking of Russian Web pages is about national security — NATO
4
New sanctions against North Korea not to affect work of Russian ports — Foreign Ministry
5
Russia’s Mail.ru Group may lose 25 mln Ukrainian users because of Kiev sanctions
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Russian Navy vessels cross Bosphorus under heavy guard due to possible IS attacks
TOP STORIES
Реклама