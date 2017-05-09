Back to Main page
Russia cancels Victory Day air parade over Red Square

Military & Defense
May 09, 11:00 UTC+3

The air parade has been canceled due to bad weather conditions in the Moscow region, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia’s combat planes won’t take part in the Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Due to the unfavorable weather conditions in the Moscow area, a decision has been made to cancel the participation of aviation in the Victory Day parade on Red Square. The aircraft and helicopters involved for participation in the Victory Day parade will return to their aerodromes," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
