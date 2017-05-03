Back to Main page
Russia develops next-generation bomber’s digital model

Military & Defense
May 03, 13:02 UTC+3

A digital model of the next-generation strategic bomber PAK DA has been developed in Russia

Tupolev-160 bomber

Tupolev-160 bomber

© Russian Defence Ministry's Press and Information Department/TASS

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. A digital model of the next-generation strategic bomber PAK DA has been developed in Russia, Chief Designer and Vice-President for Innovations at the United Aircraft-Building Corporation Sergei Korotkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The entire world is developing along the path of digitizing systems and modelling aviation complexes that make it possible not simply to get some drawing but to work with the digit throughout the life cycle: from creating a digital model to operational characteristics or systems. We are also following this path. The digital model is available. Moreover, the United Aircraft-Building Corporation has switched to a single information system," the chief designer said in response to the relevant question.

The single information system helps engineers and designers working for Tupolev Aircraft Company, for example, to share ideas with their colleagues from the corporation’s other enterprises, he said.

"It is not important whether this is Tupolev, Sukhoi or MiG: everyone is working in a single information space. A team of engineers-designers available at enterprises works not only for itself but also for the enterprises that are integrated into the United Aircraft Corporation," the chief designer said.

A source in the Russian defense industry earlier told TASS that Tupolev Aircraft Company had already made a full-size wooden mockup model of the PAK DA and also several smaller mockups made of composite materials.

PAK DA next-generation strategic bomber

The Perspective Airborne Complex of Long-Range Aviation (PAK DA) is a Russian next-generation strategic bomber being developed by the Tupolev aircraft manufacturer. R&D work on the bomber started in 2009. The PAK DA will fly at subsonic speeds and carry weapons inside its body. The aircraft’s design will maximally use radar-absorbing materials (the stealth technology).

The bomber was initially planned to start arriving for the Russian Armed Forces in 2023-2025 and the first test flights were scheduled for 2019-2020. It emerged later that the bomber’s development had been rescheduled due to the resumed serial production of the Tu-160 strategic missile carrier.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said earlier that the next-generation bomber might perform its debut flight in 2025-2026 and its serial production might begin in 2028-2029.

Russian defense industry
