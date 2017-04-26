General Staff: West ignores Russia’s proposals for struggle against terrorism

Russian defense chief suggests enlisting private sector to assist in demining SyriaMilitary & Defense April 26, 13:07
MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Western countries ignore Russia’s proposals for struggle against international terrorism, the chief of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, said on Wednesday.
"The West ignores our proposals for pooling efforts in the struggle against international terrorism. Since 2015 Russia has been fighting against radical Islamic groups in Syria, containing terrorism away from its borders and preventing its penetration into Russia and Europe. The lack of tight cooperation and interaction between our countries in the struggle against terrorism creates favorable conditions for the Islamic State (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia)," Gerasimov said.
This is well seen in the long string of high profile terrorist attacks that caused heavy casualties in Europe of late (France, Germany, Belgium, Britain, Sweden and Russia),. for which the Islamic State is responsible, he said.
"There have been no steps towards a rapprochement, though. The leaders of the European Union and NATO have been conducting biased policies and pointing to Russia as the one to blame for all negative developments in the world," Gerasimov said.
The US missile strike against a government airdrome in Syria was quite indicative in that respect, Gerasimov said.
"Although there was no proof at all the Syrian military used chemical weapons the strike was supported by practically all European countries," he added.
Western countries are stepping up information war against Russia trying to downgrade its role in the fight against international terrorism, according to Gerasimov.
"Western countries are stepping up a tough propaganda war unleashed against Russia. Looking through reports by European and US media outlets, one gets an impression that practically all negative events taking place in the world are the work of either Russia’s intelligences services or Russian hackers," Gerasimov said.