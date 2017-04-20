Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov's trials underway in Russia

Military & Defense
April 20, 15:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian Navy is expected to receive six frigates of this type by 2025
The Admiral Gorshkov frigate

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate

© Alexei Akentiev/Northern shipyard

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The trials of all the assemblies of Russia’s Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov are proceeding on schedule and are due to be completed in July, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"The works are not being delayed and are proceeding according to plan. Our plan is due to be completed in July this year. Now the trials of all the assemblies are underway, including air defense systems deployed on this ship. These are Poliment-Redut complexes," the vice-premier said.

The trials of the Admiral Gorshkov are complex as it is necessary to check the work of several dozen advanced systems at a time, including radio-electronics, artillery armament, various shipborne assemblies and air defense systems, the vice-premier said.

"Problems arise as to how to arrange the trials so that the test of one system does not impede the test of another complex," Rogozin said.

The vice-premier added that the frigate’s trials were proceeding under his personal control on the Russian president’s instruction.

Deputy Prime Minister Rogozin oversees the work of the defense sector in the Russian government. The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead warship. The frigate has been designed by the Severnoye Design Bureau. The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov was laid down in early 2006 and put afloat in the autumn of 2010. The warship started undergoing trials in November 2014. The final stage of the frigate’s state trials started on March 20, 2017.

Project 22350 warships displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots. They are specifically armed with Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles and Poliment-Redut antiaircraft missile systems. Overall, the Russian Navy is expected to receive six frigates of this type by 2025.

