Russian Baltic Fleet’s S-400 missile system crews repel air strike in drills

Military & Defense
February 07, 17:54 UTC+3 KALININGRAD
During the drills, the combat crews destroyed over 30 notional air targets
KALININGRAD, February 7. /TASS/. The combat crews of S-400 Triumf antiaircraft missile systems of the Baltic Fleet’s air defense large unit repelled a notional enemy’s massive missile and air strike in drills, Fleet spokesman Roman Martov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Under the drills’ plan, the fleet’s radar reconnaissance has practiced detecting a notional enemy’s air attack in the designated area of responsibility and aiming the S-400 Triumf antiaircraft missile system to destroy the targets detected. The combat crews of the Pantsyr-S1 antiaircraft missile/gun system provided cover for the S-400 complexes," Martov said.

During the drills, the combat crews destroyed over 30 notional air targets. After repelling the attacks, the missile systems made a march to a new positioning area under the cover of Pantsyr-S1 complexes, the Fleet’s spokesman said.

