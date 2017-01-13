Back to Main page
Russia’s Western Military District to get four S-400 missile systems this year

Military & Defense
January 13, 9:04 UTC+3
Each system is capable of shelling up to 36 targets simultaneously at a distance of up to 400 kilometers guiding up to 72 missiles at them
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Air Force and air defense units of Russia’s Western Military District will receive four S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems this year, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Gallery
9 photo
© TASS/Donat Sorokin

Live-fire exercise of air defense units in Russia's Siberian republic

The ministry noted that "each system is capable of shelling up to 36 targets simultaneously at a distance of up to 400 kilometers guiding up to 72 missiles at them."

The Russian military will soon start planned training to operate and use the new equipment, with the missiles systems becoming part of the air defense system in Northwest Russia.

Four air defense missile regiments equipped with the S-400 Triumph missile systems are currently on duty in the Leningrad and Moscow regions.

S-400 Triumph a new-generation medium-and long-range air defense missile system designed to eliminate all modern and future air and space threats. Each system is capable of shelling up to 36 targets simultaneously within a range of 400 kilometers with a total of 72 guided missiles.

