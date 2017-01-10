S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet

SEVEROMORSK, January 10. /TASS/. A new regiment of S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) surface-to-air missile systems will assume combat duty in the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense Army this year, Fleet spokesman Captain 1st Rank Vadim Serga said on Tuesday.

"Late in 2016, the personnel of the division’s air defense missile units already learnt to operate the new systems at the Kapustin Yar practice range [the Astrakhan Region in south Russia] during initial combat firing drills," the spokesman said.

"The drills practiced the tasks of an air defense battle with the use of missile targets imitating an attack by modern weapons in the daytime and at night in complex weather conditions amid the notional enemy’s active jamming," he added.

The S-400 complex is designated to destroy all types of modern and perspective aerospace attack means. It is capable of hitting aerodynamic targets at a range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) and tactical ballistic targets flying at a speed of 4.8 km/s (3 mi/s) at a distance of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles) at altitudes of several meters to several dozen kilometers.