S-400 air defense missile regiment assumes combat duty in Crimea

FEODOSIYA /REPUBLIC OF CRIMEA/, January 14. /TASS/. A regiment of the Southern Military District, armed with S-400 Triumf advanced antiaircraft missile systems, assumed combat duty in Crimea on Saturday, TASS correspondent reported from the site.

A ceremony, which took place in the regiment in Crimea’s Feodosiya, featured Commander of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army Viktor Sevastianov, the servicemen and veterans.

"It is for the first time, that a unique air defense complex assumed combat duty in Crimea - it will raise the combat opportunities of the air defense," the commander said. "It would be a reliable air defense for the people in Crimea."

The commander continued saying the complex will defend not only the Crimean Peninsula, but also a part of the mainland’s Krasnodar Territory.

The armament of the Guards Sevastopol-Feodosiya antiaircraft missile regiment was replenished with the advanced S-400 air defense systems in 2016. The regiment’s personnel successfully underwent re-training and held missile test launches as part of the Kavkaz-2016 strategic command and staff exercises in August last year.

The S-400 complex is designated to destroy all types of modern and perspective aerospace attack means. It is capable of hitting aerodynamic targets at a range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) and tactical ballistic targets flying at a speed of 4.8 km/s (3 mi/s) at a distance of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles) at altitudes of several meters to several dozen kilometers.