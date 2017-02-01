Iranian defense minister says only S-300 missile systems purchased from Russia

TEHRAN, February 1. /TASS/. The Islamic Republic of Iran has not recently purchased any weapons from Russia apart from the S-300 missile systems delivered last year, the country’s Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan told the Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.

He said earlier that Iran did not plan to purchase the S-400 missile systems but the country was interested in buying warplanes. "We don’t have a need for other wide range air defense systems so we don’t plan to purchase them. Consultations with Russia on a possible purchase of the Sukhoi aircraft are on the defense ministry’s agenda. We need to strengthen our air forces," the minister said in August 2016.

International sanctions against Iran remained in effect until recently, most sanctions were lifted after the implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal began on January 16, 2016. However, restrictions on the supply of offensive weapons, including warplanes and tanks, to Iran, still remain and will stay in place until 2020.