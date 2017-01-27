Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation to produce over 100 jets per year

Military & Defense
January 27, 15:46 UTC+3
The United Aircraft Corporation plans to bring the share of civil aircraft sales revenues from 20% to 45% by 2035
Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Read also
Russia plans to produce one dozen Il-114 turbo-prop aircraft each year

LUKHOVITSI /Moscow region/, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to produce more than 100 planes per year, the company’s general designer Sergei Korotkov said Friday.

"We plan to boost (production) to 100 jets a year," he said.

When asked how many warplanes the company plans to produce, he said: "This is a question to be addressed to the Defense Ministry."

As was reported earlier the United Aircraft Corporation plans to bring the share of civil aircraft sales revenues from 20% to 45% by 2035, according to its corporate development strategy released in end 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
7
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Сommander: Russia’s MiG-35 fighter jet has big potential in Syria-like conflicts
2
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
3
Kremlin denies having information on Trump’s plans to lift anti-Russia sanctions
4
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
5
Bill decriminalizing domestic violence passes final reading in Russia's State Duma
6
BP interested in joint ventures with Rosneft in Russia, overseas
7
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
TOP STORIES
Реклама