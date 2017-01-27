Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation to produce over 100 jets per year

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation to produce over 100 jets per yearMilitary & Defense January 27, 15:46
LUKHOVITSI /Moscow region/, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to produce more than 100 planes per year, the company’s general designer Sergei Korotkov said Friday.
"We plan to boost (production) to 100 jets a year," he said.
When asked how many warplanes the company plans to produce, he said: "This is a question to be addressed to the Defense Ministry."
As was reported earlier the United Aircraft Corporation plans to bring the share of civil aircraft sales revenues from 20% to 45% by 2035, according to its corporate development strategy released in end 2016.