Russia plans to produce one dozen Il-114 turbo-prop aircraft each year

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to produce 12 Ilyushin Il-114 aircraft each year, UAC’s CEO Yury Slyusar said on Thursday.

"Here, at the MiG corporation premises in Lukhovitsy, we have been gearing up for the production of the Il-114 regional turbo-prop aircraft. Funds have already been earmarked, the construction bureau has begun preparations to hand the documentation over to the plant. Here, in this very workshop where the MiG-35 planes are built, we will also produce twelve Il-114 aircraft in a year," he reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the defense industry commission.

"This will allow us to achieve our strategic targets for increasing the production of civil aircraft by 40% by 2025," Slyusar added.

The Il-114 turbo-prop aircraft is scheduled to be put into operation in 2018. It will be used as a medical, reconnaissance, patrol and anti-submarine aircraft.

Il-114 is a family of aircraft designed in the 1980s by the Ilyushin design bureau. Nearly 20 aircraft were made in Uzbekistan in the Soviet times.

Now, the planes are planned to be built at the Sokol factory in the city of Nizhny Novgorod. In the next several years, around 50 bln rubles (roughly $827 mln) will be allocated for this project, Russian Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov said. According to him, deliveries of the aircraft is due to begin in 2019.