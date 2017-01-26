Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia plans to produce one dozen Il-114 turbo-prop aircraft each year

Military & Defense
January 26, 18:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Il-114 turbo-prop aircraft is scheduled to be put into operation in 2018
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to produce 12 Ilyushin Il-114 aircraft each year, UAC’s CEO Yury Slyusar said on Thursday.

Read also
MiG-35 fighter jet
Putin notes good export potential for MiG-35 fighter jet

"Here, at the MiG corporation premises in Lukhovitsy, we have been gearing up for the production of the Il-114 regional turbo-prop aircraft. Funds have already been earmarked, the construction bureau has begun preparations to hand the documentation over to the plant. Here, in this very workshop where the MiG-35 planes are built, we will also produce twelve Il-114 aircraft in a year," he reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the defense industry commission.

"This will allow us to achieve our strategic targets for increasing the production of civil aircraft by 40% by 2025," Slyusar added.

The Il-114 turbo-prop aircraft is scheduled to be put into operation in 2018. It will be used as a medical, reconnaissance, patrol and anti-submarine aircraft.

Read also

Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to use cutting-edge weapons
Putin shares his view on what Russia's Armed Forces need most
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'

Il-114 is a family of aircraft designed in the 1980s by the Ilyushin design bureau. Nearly 20 aircraft were made in Uzbekistan in the Soviet times.

Now, the planes are planned to be built at the Sokol factory in the city of Nizhny Novgorod. In the next several years, around 50 bln rubles (roughly $827 mln) will be allocated for this project, Russian Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov said. According to him, deliveries of the aircraft is due to begin in 2019.

Gallery
23 photo
© ITAR-TASS/Marina Lystseva

Russian Air Force: best warplanes, helicopters and airlifters

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most
2
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to use cutting-edge weapons
3
Russia plans to produce one dozen Il-114 turbo-prop aircraft each year
4
Defense Ministry: Russian warships need no senseless escort services
5
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic region
6
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers
7
Russian Navy to receive amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren in autumn
TOP STORIES
Реклама